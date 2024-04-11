Hamel Shines on Mound as Syracuse Rallies Back for 5-4 Win Over Worcester on Thursday
April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets received yet another sterling starting pitching performance on Thursday night. Fresh off Christian Scott's ten strikeouts on Wednesday night, Dom Hamel fanned ten more batters on Thursday night as Syracuse eventually rallied back to top the Worcester Red Sox, 5-4, at NBT Bank Stadium.
Syracuse (6-4) has been blessed with truly elite starting pitching the last two games. After Christian Scott tossed five innings of one-run ball with ten strikeouts on Wednesday night, it was hard to imagine Dom Hamel could equal the feat in his start on Thursday night. But Hamel may have as the Arizona native fanned ten batters of his own in five innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits with just one walk. Hamel got to work early and often, striking out two batters in the first inning and multiple batters in four out of his five innings. The right-hander finished with a flourish, striking out the final three batters he faced in the fifth.
Worcester (4-7) did score its first run off Hamel with one powerful swing of the bat. After Hamel retired the first five batters he faced, including four with striekouts, Eddy Alvarez launched a home run over the right-field wall to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. Hamel would proceed to retire seven of the next eight batters he faced though.
While Hamel was wowing the crowd, the Mets offense was giving him some run support. In the third, Syracuse plated two runs when Ben Gamel powered a go-ahead homer off the batter's eye beyond the center-field fence for a 2-1 advantage. It was Gamel's third home run of the season.
The Red Sox got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. Alvarez doubled, followed by a Tyler Heineman single, knotting the game, 2-2, before Hamel struck the next three batters out to get through five innings with his ten strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Mets responded. Tomás Nido doubled with one out and then scored on a Luisangel Acuña RBI single to give the Mets a 3-2 edge. Acuña would later steal two bases in the fifth inning for good measure, showing off his speed.
Worcester tied the game back up in the top of the seventh on a Nick Sogard sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored Tyler Heineman, and then the Red Sox took the lead in the top of the eight when Bobby Dalbec launched a solo shot beyond the fence in right-center field with one out. Dalbec made his Triple-A return on Wednesday night after starting the season in the Major Leagues with Boston.
In the bottom of the eighth, Syracuse took the lead for good with a little late magic of its own. Ji-Man Choi walked to start the inning, and after a José Iglesias groundout moved Choi to second, Rylan Bannon smoked a two-run home run way beyond the left-field fence for a 5-4 Mets lead that would hold up in the top of the ninth. Danny Young worked a scoreless frame to earn his first save of the season and give the Mets their second win in as many nights.
Syracuse continues its six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with left-hander Joey Lucchesi expected to take the mound for the Mets.
Syracuse Mets' Dom Hamel in action
(Kylie Richelle)
