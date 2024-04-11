McGreevy Mutes Sounds, Earns First Win of 2024
April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-1) provided the best start for the club of 2024. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out four. The start is the longest by a Redbird this season and the first scoreless.
First baseman Luken Baker gave Memphis the lead in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run to left field, his third home run of the season. With the blast, Baker became the first Redbird batter to reach the double-digit RBI plateau.
In the bottom of the fifth, Memphis was able to pad the lead. With nobody out, second baseman Thomas Saggese smacked a sacrifice fly to center to make the score 4-0. One batter later, third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked his team-leading fourth home run to put the Redbirds up by six.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for a doubleheader on Friday, April 12 to continue a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
