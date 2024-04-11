McGreevy Mutes Sounds, Earns First Win of 2024

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 6-1 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-1) provided the best start for the club of 2024. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowed four hits, walked one and struck out four. The start is the longest by a Redbird this season and the first scoreless.

First baseman Luken Baker gave Memphis the lead in the bottom of the first with a three-run home run to left field, his third home run of the season. With the blast, Baker became the first Redbird batter to reach the double-digit RBI plateau.

In the bottom of the fifth, Memphis was able to pad the lead. With nobody out, second baseman Thomas Saggese smacked a sacrifice fly to center to make the score 4-0. One batter later, third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked his team-leading fourth home run to put the Redbirds up by six.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for a doubleheader on Friday, April 12 to continue a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.