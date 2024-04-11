López Homers But Jacksonville Falls 6-2

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Otto López reached base four times and hit a home run Thursday, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights 6-2 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Charlotte's (3-9) bats hurt Jumbo Shrimp (7-4) early. Zach DeLoach ripped a leadoff single in the second. Two batters later, Carlos Pérez reached on an error and Brett Phillps walked to load the bases. Following a strikeout, Rafael Ortega worked a walk to tie the game at one. The walk extended the inning and Danny Mendick cleared the bases with a three-run double, bringing the Knights' lead to 4-1.

The Knights bats stayed hot in the third. With one out, Deloach singled for his second hit of the game. Adam Hackenberg laced a base hit, putting runners at first and second. DeLoach was caught stealing third on a double-steal attempt and Pérez cracked a double, which brought home Hackenberg from second. Phillps followed Pérez and hit an RBI double, giving Charlotte a 6-1 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to chip away at their deficit in the fifth. López (2) launched a home run, continuing his torrid start to the 2024 season.

Jacksonville got off to a fast start in the first. López and Troy Johnston hit back-to-back singles. A wild pitch advanced López to third and he scored two batters later on a ground ball hit by Tristan Gray.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue the series Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The Knights starter is RHP Jake Woodford (0-0, 16.88) while the Jumbo Shrimp will counter with LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 4.15). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN690, Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for Red Shirt Friday. Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military. Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the box office. Be sure to stick around after the game for "Friday Night Fireworks" presented by Big D Building Center.

