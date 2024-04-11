Homestand Highlights: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Returns for Heroic Homestand

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will suit up and join the world's greatest heroes to combat evil as part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on April 19, headlining a six-game homestand against the Memphis Redbirds from April 16-21 at Coolray Field

The homestand also includes a limited green Austin Riley Stripers' shirsey of the former Gwinnett player and current Atlanta Braves third baseman for T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on April 16, the first Education Day matinee game on April 17, and a Stripers Bucket Hat giveaway (presented by Gwinnett Daily Post) on April 20.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 16 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 500 fans at Coolray Field will receive an exclusive Austin Riley Stripers' shirsey (size XL only) as part of the first ever T-Shirt Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 17 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 10:30 a.m.

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m.

Education Day: The Stripers will welcome area students to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment for the first midweek matinee game of the season.

Thursday, April 18 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

Chicken Wing Buffet: Purchase this specialty all-you-can eat buffet that includes four flavors of wings, fries, celery and carrots, and dipping sauce. The Buffet Pack includes a Field Box ticket for $42.

Friday, April 19 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (Presented By ©2024 Marvel): The Stripers are calling upon superheroes and the supernatural as they unite with the legendary Avengers initiative at the ballpark. The team will wear specialty jerseys which will be available for purchase via online auction at GoStripers.com

Fireworks Friday: After the Stripers have conquered the forces of evil, stick around for another fireworks extravaganza at Coolray Field.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, April 20 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Bucket Hat Giveaway (Presented by Gwinnett Daily Post): As the temperature rises, stay cool all summer long with this Stripers bucket hat. Available to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field.

Agriculture Night: There is much to celebrate about what the earth has given us: water, infield dirt, freshly cut grass, and most importantly, Stripers. Join the Stripers at Coolray Field as we celebrate everything the planet provides.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, April 21 - Stripers vs. Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

