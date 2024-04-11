More Big Leaguers in Buffalo: Romano, Swanson Join Bisons

April 11, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons already received some grand help this week as rehabbing Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen hit a grand slam in Wednesday's 12-11 win over the Red Wings. Now the Herd is getting a pair of arms from the Blue Jays as both Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are set to join Buffalo on Major League injury rehab assignments.

Both Romano and Swanson are scheduled to pitch for the Bisons on Thursday and potentially over the weekend, as well. Romano, who tied a career high with 36 saves for the Blue Jays last season, is dealing with forearm tightness to begin the season. Swanson, who was 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA in 69 appearances with Toronto last season, made his first rehab appearance on Sunday with the low-A Dunedin Blue Jays, striking out two in a perfect inning of work.

Both Romano and Swanson will have a familiar batterymate to throw to on Thursday as Jansen is scheduled to start at catcher for the Bisons in their afternoon game against the Rochester Red Wings. Jansen went 2-3 with a grand slam and four RBI on Wednesday night for the Bisons.

International League Stories from April 11, 2024

