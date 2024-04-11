Bisons Fall in Rain-Shortened Game, 6-3, to Red Wings

The Bisons early-season win streak came to end on Thursday afternoon as the Herd dropped a 6-3 rain-shortened affair with the Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field.

Buffalo entered the contest with five straight victorious decisions, including the first two games of their six-game series with the rival Red Wings. But the Bisons couldn't overcome a two-homer game from James Wood in falling for just the second time in eight April contests.

Wood's big game was part of a four-hit effort that included solo home runs in the third and eighth innings as well as a single in the fifth and a double in the sixth. Woods scored four of the six runs Rochester scored on Thursday.

Danny Jansen nearly hit his second grand slam in as many days to erase a one-run deficit for the Bisons in the bottom of the second inning. The veteran backstop down on a Major League injury rehab assignment hit a ball off the top of the wall in left field that scored Leo Jimenez and Luis De Los Santos. The two runs turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 Bisons advantage.

The double was Jansen's second extra-base hit of his three over the past two games. However, Wood would tie the game with a solo home run leading off the top of the third inning. His first career Triple-A home run evened the game at 2-2. Rochester's first solo homer by Jack Dunn gave the team a brief one-run lead in the top of the second.

Ricky Tiedemann struck out seven in his third start of the year for the Bisons. The young lefty went 3.2 innings, allowing just three hits as well as three walks. The lone runs surrendered by Tiedemann came on solo home runs by the Red Wings.

Erik Swanson continued his Major League injury rehab assignment with Buffalo by pitching in the top of the fifth frame. The right hander allowed a pair of hits, including a Jake Alu RBI base hit to right field that put Rochester back in front, 3-2. Swanson was charged with the loss.

The Red Wings would add a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 5-2 over Buffalo. Wood and Alex Call both scored on Juan Yepez's two-out single to centerfield.

Jordan Romano also appeared out of the Bisons bullpen on a Major League injury rehab assignment. The Toronto Blue Jays closer allowed a hit and two walks while recording an out over the four batters he faced.

Damiano Palmegiani hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for his first of the season. In the eighth, rain forced the conclusion of the game with Rochester taking the 6-3 win.

