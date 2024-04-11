Indians Announce Executive Leadership Promotions

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced several executive-level promotions to support the organization's growth, community involvement and direction toward sustained success while maintaining focus on providing fun, affordable entertainment annually to fans at Victory Field. The promotions are effective immediately.

Bruce Schumacher, who assumed duties as Indians Chairman of the Board and CEO in 2016, is in his 42nd season with the team. In his seven-year tenure as CEO, he guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping all full-time staff employed, and also developed a cohesive, long-term partnership with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana while continuing the club's annual ranking as a top five attendance leader in Minor League Baseball. Schumacher also serves as the Indianapolis Indians Control Person with Major League Baseball. As Schumacher hands over CEO responsibilities, he will remain Chairman of the Board.

Randy Lewandowski has been promoted to president and CEO from his previous position of president and general manager. He will oversee all aspects of the organization's day-to-day operations with an emphasis on business strategy that optimizes the club's growth, community involvement and financial and operational performance. As the senior leader, strategic planning and fostering a positive and collaborative work environment will position the organization to achieve short- and long-term goals. Overseeing projects to improve Victory Field, managing club operations with the Pittsburgh Pirates and serving on various Major League Baseball-related committees, acting as the primary liaison with the Indians Board of Directors, Capital Improvement Board, White River State Park, State of Indiana and City of Indianapolis, and serving on numerous Boards including Indy RBI, Indy Chamber and the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation, among others, are just a few of the many high-level responsibilities assumed with the position.

Lewandowski first joined the Indians as a ticket office intern in 1994 and has held full-time roles as assistant ticket manager, director of operations, assistant general manager and general manager, before becoming president and general manager, in his 31-year tenure.

"Randy has shown tremendous commitment to our fans, staff and community and is a proven leader to guide the Indianapolis Indians organization," said Bruce Schumacher, Indians Chairman of the Board. "His promotion to president and CEO recognizes his contributions to our club's many successes and positions us well going forward."

Matt Guay has been promoted to vice president and general manager from his previous position of assistant general manager of tickets and operations. Guay will be responsible for the daily leadership of the Indians full-time staff to establish and promote a positive and inclusive culture of high performance internally and externally to fans and the community. He will continue to provide support to all aspects of ballpark operations, baseball operations and game management along with development and execution of the annual budget and marketing plan.

Guay started with the Indians as a ticket intern in 1999 and held many director-level roles overseeing ticket service representatives and account executives in the following years. He became assistant general manager of tickets and operations in 2016 ahead of his new role as vice president and general manager.

"Matt has displayed tremendous vision and adaptability to boost ticket sales every season, which often positions our organization to finish in the top five for overall attendance in all of Minor League Baseball," said Lewandowski. "He has established strong, trustworthy relationships with our staff and is set up to succeed as the primary lead for employees for years to come."

Joel Zawacki has been promoted to vice president and chief commercial officer from his previous role of assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. Zawacki will bring strategic, proactive and analytical approach to all facets of the club's revenue and business development, with an emphasis on innovation, prospecting, securing and renewing partnerships at the local and regional level. Primary responsibilities include the development of strategic plans to maximize revenue, guide revenue teams to achieve sales targets, lead the vision for Indianapolis Indians Charities and provide direction for the team's brand and identity that will stand the test of time.

Zawacki joined the organization in 2007 as sponsorship sales coordinator and was promoted to director of corporate partnerships in 2008 before adding marketing to his duties in 2012. He was appointed as assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing in 2016 before assuming his latest role as vice president and chief commercial officer.

"Joel has provided exceptional leadership for the corporate sales and marketing teams to meet and exceed their annual goals, dedicates time and energy to the direction of the organization's overall brand identity, and uplifts Indianapolis Indians Charities' community efforts through event planning and execution," said Lewandowski. "His skillset has him built to succeed in his new role as vice president and chief commercial officer to maximize our business opportunities."

