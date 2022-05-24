Pirates Select Contract of No. 25 Prospect Cal Mitchell
May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced today that they have selected the contract of their No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, outfielder Cal Mitchell. He is the fourth Indianapolis Indian from the 2022 squad to be added to the Pirates' active roster this season and the first position player, following pitchers Cam Alldred, Yerry De Los Santos and Beau Sulser.
Mitchell, 23, has been nothing but consistent at the plate for the Indians this season. In 34 games, he leads the team with a .306 batting average (38-for-124) and has gone hitless in consecutive games only once (April 28-29). Mitchell has hit safely in 14 of 16 games played in May with six two-hit performances, adding to his team-leading total of 11 multi-hit games this season. On May 13 at Charlotte, he launched a pair of home runs for his second career two-homer game and first since June 30, 2021 at Double-A Hartford.
After ranking among Double-A Northeast leaders in hits (4th, 107), average (8th, .280) and RBI (9th, 61) with Altoona in 2021, Mitchell was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20. To round out the season, he hit safely in his first four Triple-A games and five of seven in an Indians uniform.
Mitchell was selected by Pittsburgh in the 2nd round (50th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Rancho Bernardo (San Diego, Calif.) High School.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
