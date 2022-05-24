Grand Slam Gives Memphis Series Lead

MEMPHIS, TN - The Iowa Cubs (22-20) dropped game one of the series by a score of 9-4 to the Memphis Redbirds (23-20), Tuesday at AutoZone Park.

Iowa jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when Robel Garcia drove in two with a single followed by a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nelson Velazquez. Memphis quickly answered with an RBI single from Conner Capel in the home half of the first.

Down 3-1, Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run to tie the game and end the day for Iowa's starter Mark Leiter Jr.. The righty allowed three earned runs on four hits over his 2.1 innings, striking out two batters along the way.

He was relieved by Eric Stout who got out of the third inning unscathed, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Stout allowed a leadoff single followed by two walks and a grand slam by Ben DeLuzio, growing the Redbirds' lead to 7-3.

They added two more in the sixth when DeJong singled, extending their lead to 9-3. Iowa fought back with a run in the ninth inning on three consecutive singles, but it wasn't enough as they dropped game one of the series 9-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his first Major League rehab appearance with Iowa, Sean Newcomb threw a perfect fifth inning of relief, striking out one batter along the way.

- David Bote collected three hits today, raising his average to .333 with Iowa in the fifth game of his Major League rehab.

- After surrendering three runs in the opening frame, Memphis' pitching staff locked down. Over the final eight frames, they allowed just one run on six hits, walking one compared to 11 strikeouts.

Iowa and Memphis are set to play game two of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 11:05 am at AutoZone Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

