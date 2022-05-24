Mets Prospect Jake Mangum Promoted to Syracuse, Khalil Lee Rejoins Team

May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - Outfielder Jake Mangum has been promoted from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse. The 26-year-old hit .283 with nine extra-base hits is 31 games in Double-A but was particularly hot in May, hitting .367 with three doubles, two triples, and a .433 on-base percentage in 16 games played this month. Mangum entered the 2022 season ranked as the 22nd-best prospect in the New York Mets organization by MLB Pipeline. Baseball America lauded Mangum as the best defensive outfielder in New York's minor league system.

Mangum was born in Flowood, Mississippi and played four seasons at Mississippi State University before he was selected by the New York Mets in the fourth round of the 2019 amateur entry draft. Jake's father, John Mangum, was a defensive back for the University of Alabama and the Chicago Bears. Jake's uncle Kris Mangum won the 1992 College Football National Championship with Alabama, finished his career at Ole Miss, and was a tight end for ten years for the Carolina Panthers, playing in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Jake's grandfather John "Big John" Mangum Sr. played college football at Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi before playing for the Boston Patriots of the American Football League.

In addition to Mangum being added to the Syracuse roster, outfielder Khalil Lee has returned to Syracuse from Low-A St. Lucie. Lee, the seventh-ranked prospect in the Mets organization according to MLB Pipeline, began the season with Syracuse but hit just .149 in 22 games before he was sent to St. Lucie. In eight games with the St. Lucie Mets, Lee hit .241 (7-for-29) with three doubles, a triple, and a .371 on-base percentage. Last year, Lee was named a Triple-A East League Post-Season All-Star with Syracuse and broke Syracuse's franchise record with a .451 on-base percentage.

In Syracuse, Mangum and Lee join outfielder Nick Plummer, the eighth-best prospect in New York's system according to MLB Pipeline, and outfielder Carlos Rincon, the 28th-ranked player in the organization. Plummer is hitting .259 with six home runs, five doubles, and 20 RBIs in 23 games for Syracuse. Rincon was activated off the injured list on Monday after missing three weeks. Rincon was second on the team with a .273 batting average at the time of his injury.

Syracuse begins a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, May 24th. First pitch on Tuesday is at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for all home Syracuse Mets game for the 2022 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

