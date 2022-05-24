Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (22-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-26)

Game 42 | Home Game 19 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Bryan Hoeing (2-1, 6.35) vs LHP Matt Krook (1-3, 4.04)

HOEING: Handed loss after 4.0 IP, 9 H, 6 ER (season-high), 2 HR, 4 BB (season-high), K vs Durham 5/18 (7-1 L)

KROOK: Given no decision after 5.0 IP, 9 H (season-high), ER, 2 BB, 7 K (tied season-high, six times) @ Worcester 5/17 (4-3 L)

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 22, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders won their second straight over the Worcester Red Sox on Sunday afternoon 6-2. Ken Waldichuk's solid RailRiders debut was backed by a big seventh inning by the SWB offense.

Waldichuk made his Triple-A debut on Sunday at Polar Park. The number 10 prospect in the Yankees system according to Baseball America was strong for the RailRiders. After allowing a solo home run to the first batter he faced in Jarren Duran, Waldichuk retired twelve of the next fourteen batters he faced. After that home run, he went on to strike out nine batters. While not a season-high for the southpaw, it did tie a single-game high for any RailRider pitcher in 2022. He did not factor into the decision. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got to Worcester starter Josh Winckowski in the sixth. David Freitas hit his first home run since April 8 to tie the game at one. The SWB offense exploded in the seventh inning, sending eleven batters to the plate in the frame. José Peraza gave the RailRiders the lead with a bases-clearing double. Freitas and Miguel Andújar brought home solo runs with RBI singles. SWB scored five times on five hits, chasing Winckowski out of the game after four straight reached.

Ryan Weber relieved Waldichuk for the RailRiders and did not allow a baserunner in 2.2 innings of work. In his third relief appearance of the season, the righthander retired all eight batters in a row with a strikeout mixed in. Weber (2-1) took the victory. Winckowski (1-1) was saddled with his first loss. Greg Weissert surrendered a solo home run but gathered the final three outs of the game as the RailRiders went on to win the final two games of the six-game series.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first series between the two clubs in franchise history. It is not the only time this season that the RailRiders will play a brand new opponent. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to St. Paul, MN to face the Saints beginning August 16. This series is part of twelve-straight home games for the RailRiders.

WHO DAT - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, joined the International League in the 2021 season. They were formerly the Jacksonville Suns until a rebrand in 2017. Since 1962, the Jacksonville franchise has been affiliated with 12 teams including the Marlins. They were most recently affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Marlins took over in 2009. After spending their first seven seasons in the International League, they were in the Southern League from 1970-2020.

KROOKIE MONSTER - Matt Krook will make his ninth start of the season today. He actually faced the Jumbo Shrimp while they were a Double-A team while Krook was in the Tampa Bay Rays system with the Montgomery Biscuits. He saw Jacksonville nine times during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. This will be his fifth start at PNC Field this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him here.

SO LONG, PARTNER - Estevan Florial was called up as the "27th Man" for Sunday's Yankees doubleheader. He had been 11 for his last 40. Miguel Andújar is also currently up with New York after being recalled as a replacement player yesterday. He had been 10 for his last 38. In the middle of Sunday's game against Worcester, Rob Brantly signed a Major League contract and was selected. All three are currently still with New York.

TAKE A WALK - The RailRiders drew just five walks in six games last series in Worcester, their fewest this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitters also set a series-high with 61 strikeouts, besting a 59 strikeout performance in six games against the Norfolk Tides April 12 - April 17. This comes after the RailRiders had already set a series low in walks the set before against the Syracuse Mets, where they also struck out 54 times.

DON'T FREIT -David Freitas had a four-hit day on Sunday. He is the second RailRider to complete the feat this season (Oswald Peraza). It was the third time in his American Professional career he had picked up four or more hits. It was the most hits he had gathered in a single game since August 8, 2019 with the San Antonio Missions (four). He set a career high with five hits on June 6, 2012 while with the Potomac Nationals.

IS THE WORD - Greg Bird had his batting average drop to .143 on the season after an 0 for 4 performance on May 13. Since then, Bird has a six-game hitting streak where he is 9 for 25 with two home runs and three doubles, raising his season average 53 points. His two double performance on Wednesday evening was the fourth time this season a RailRider hit two doubles in a game. He picked up three hits on Saturday, the first time he had done that this season. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

STREAKY - Greg Bird enters today on a six-game hitting streak... Ronald Guzmán has reached base in five-straight games... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in five straight appearances... Derek Dietrich snapped a four game hitless streak with the RailRiders on Saturday (0-12) with a first at bat double and now has hits in back-to-back games...

QUICK HITS - Of their 26 losses this season, the RailRiders have lost eight of those by just one run... SWB has three more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (6)... José Peraza has gone 4 for 15 in each of his last two series...

ON DECK - The RailRiders are in the midst of their first twelve-game homestand of the season, beginning with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Wednesday is Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's second and final school day game with a special 11:05 AM first pitch and a pregame trebuchet competition on the field for local students, presented by Penn State Scranton, Hazelton, and Wilkes-Barre campuses.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (29-13) dropped the first game of the series to the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. Aaron Judge launched a pair of home runs. He currently leads all of Major League Baseball with 17 home runs. Jordan Montgomery faces Bruce Zimmerman tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (26-12) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in the series finale 4-1 on Sunday. Anthony Volpe (5) launched a leadoff solo home run in the bottom of the first. Volpe went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. They played day baseball against the Portland SeaDogs... The Hudson Valley Renegades (17-21) were swept by the Brooklyn Cyclones in a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at Maimonides Park. They lost the opener 5-4, and fell in the night cap 3-1. Blane Abeyta starts for HV as they host the Rome Braves at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (17-21) completed Saturday's game on Sunday (suspended to due to light issues), winning 5-0. They went on to win game two 6-2. Jasson Dominguez homered again in game two. The Tarpons now start a series tonight with the Lakeland Flying Tigers in town at 6:30 PM...

