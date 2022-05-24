DeJong Supplies Three Hits in Redbirds Win over Cubs

May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds defeated the Iowa Cubs in game one of Iowa's first visit to Memphis since 2019 on Tuesday afternoon by a final score of 9-4.

The Memphis offense picked up right where it left off from Sunday's 10-run victory. The Redbirds fell behind 3-0 early, but immediately stormed back, taking a 7-3 lead after the fourth inning.

Through the first 41 games of the season, Memphis had not hit a grand slam until Lars Nootbaar's blast on Sunday afternoon. With the game tied and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, center fielder Ben DeLuzio drilled his sixth home run of the year down the left field line to extend his career high in homers.

Shortstop Paul DeJong had his best game in a Redbirds uniform this year. The right-handed hitter knocked three hits, including his first home run this season en route to four RBIs.

Third baseman Kramer Robertson reached base four times, including three walks and scored a pair of runs. Robertson has now walked 25 times this season, three more than his hit total (22).

Reliever Packy Naughton earned his second win of the season, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball. With the outing, the left-hander dropped his Triple-A ERA to 1.84 this season.

The Memphis Redbirds (23-20) returns to AutoZone Park for game two of the six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (22-20) on Wednesday, May 25 for a 11:05 a.m. CDT first pitch.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.