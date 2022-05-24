Syracuse Mets Education Day #1 Sold out

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host teachers and students from across Central New York for a sold old Education Day #1 on Wednesday, May 25th. In this special 11:05 a.m. start, students will have the chance to combine education and baseball for a fun day of learning at the ballpark.

The Syracuse Mets will host a second Education later this season, on Wednesday, September 28th. Teachers or administrators interested in bringing their students to Education Day #2 can contact Katie Baldwin at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com.

The Syracuse Mets are home against the Rochester Red wings all week long:

Thursday, 5/26 (6:35 p.m.) - $1 Thursday on SOS Plus Night & Duel of the Dishes

Friday, 5/27 (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot; Strike Out Stroke Night with t-shirt giveaway and post-game fireworks presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center

Saturday, 5/28 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Salt City Saturday, Stroke Out ALS Night with T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, ALS Jersey auction to benefit the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

Sunday, 5/29 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with post-game fireworks, presented by Budweiser, on Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank

Tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games are available over-the-phone (315-474-7833) and in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemest.com.

Please contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com with questions or for more information.

