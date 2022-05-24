Syracuse Mets Education Day #1 Sold out
May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host teachers and students from across Central New York for a sold old Education Day #1 on Wednesday, May 25th. In this special 11:05 a.m. start, students will have the chance to combine education and baseball for a fun day of learning at the ballpark.
The Syracuse Mets will host a second Education later this season, on Wednesday, September 28th. Teachers or administrators interested in bringing their students to Education Day #2 can contact Katie Baldwin at kbaldwin@syracusemets.com.
The Syracuse Mets are home against the Rochester Red wings all week long:
Thursday, 5/26 (6:35 p.m.) - $1 Thursday on SOS Plus Night & Duel of the Dishes
Friday, 5/27 (6:35 p.m.) - Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot; Strike Out Stroke Night with t-shirt giveaway and post-game fireworks presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center
Saturday, 5/28 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration on Salt City Saturday, Stroke Out ALS Night with T-shirt giveaway, courtesy of Coca-Cola, ALS Jersey auction to benefit the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter
Sunday, 5/29 (6:35 p.m.) - Memorial Day Weekend Celebration with post-game fireworks, presented by Budweiser, on Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by NBT Bank
Tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games are available over-the-phone (315-474-7833) and in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemest.com.
Please contact the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833 or baseball@syracusemets.com with questions or for more information.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 24, 2022
- Syracuse Mets Education Day #1 Sold out - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Education Day #1 Sold out
- Syracuse Mets Bark in the Park #1, Bring Your Dog to the Game Tuesday, May 24th
- Series Finale Between Mets and Bisons Postponed in Buffalo on Sunday Because of Rain
- Mets Seven-Run Comeback Not Enough in 12-11 Loss to Bisons in 11 Innings on Saturday Afternoon
- Syracuse Drops Friday Night Pitchers' Duel in Buffalo, 2-0