Red Sox Spank IronPigs 13-2
May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - The Worcester Red Sox (20-23) hit four home runs against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-20) in their 13-2 win at Coca-Cola Park. Brayan Bello allowed just two runs over six innings while striking out 10 batters for Worcester.
Rob Refsnyder hit an RBI double against Corey Oswalt in the top of the first inning that gave Worcester a 1-0 lead. Lehigh Valley answered with an RBI double by Darick Hall against Bello in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1.
The WooSox added two more runs in the top of the second inning against Oswalt to take a 3-1 lead. Jonathan Arauz scored on a passed ball then Jarren Duran hit an RBI triple that scored Ronaldo Hernandez. Connor Wong homered against Joe Gatto in the top of the third inning to extend Worcester's lead to 4-1. Ronaldo Hernandez followed up with a solo home run against Gatto in the top of the fourth inning to put Worcester ahead 5-1.
Worcester scored six runs against Kyle Dohy in the top of the fifth inning as they extended their lead to 11-1. Refsnyder and Christin Stewart hit back-to-back home runs in the inning. Hernandez scored on a fielder's choice and Ryan Fitzgerald added a two-run single.
Matt Vierling hit an RBI double against Bello in the bottom of the fifth inning that gave Lehigh Valley their second run of the game. Worcester added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning against Dillon Maples.
Lehigh Valley is now 2-5 against Worcester this season.
The IronPigs and WooSox return to action on Wednesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
