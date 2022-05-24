Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (21-19) vs. St. Paul Saints (16-24)

LOCATION: CHS Field

FIRST PITCH: 12:07 PM ET

GAME #41 / Road #18: Indianapolis Indians (21-19) vs. St. Paul Saints (16-24)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (2-1, 1.33) vs. RHP Cole Sands (0-4, 8.62)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT SUNDAY: Three Indians home runs lifted them to a series victory vs. the Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon, 7-1. With the teams scoreless through four innings and the Indians without a hit, Jared Oliva sparked a three-run frame with a leadoff home run. Hoy Park and Oneil Cruz then came in to score with two outs on a Travis Swaggerty RBI single to right and subsequent fielding error. After Toledo scored its lone run on an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning, Indianapolis tacked on four insurance runs courtesy of two homers and an RBI double off the bat of Cal Mitchell. With one out, Cruz sent the third pitch of his at-bat 449 feet onto the concourse beyond right-center field. Following Mitchell's double to score Swaggerty from second, Mason Martin launched his eighth home run of the season to extend the lead to 7-1.

CRUZING: Oneil Cruz launched a fly ball 449 feet onto the top of a trash can beyond the right-center field berm on Sunday for his fourth home run of the season. He has now hit safely in five of his last six games and is hitting .304 (7-for-23) with two home runs, seven RBI and more walks (5) than strikeouts (4) in that time span. The 6-foot-7 shortstop has been heating up in the month of May, hitting three of his four home runs in the past 16 games.

MARTIN MASHING: Mason Martin launched his third home run in his last four games on Sunday. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games with seven extra-base hits and now ranks fifth in all of Minor League Baseball with 24 extra-base hits this season. The Indians' April Player of the Month had a slow start to May, going just 2-for-30 with one extra-base hit in his first eight games. Since May 13, he's hitting .313 (10-for-32) with an .813 slugging percentage and 1.218 OPS. In addition to his extra-base hits, he is tied for fifth in MiLB with a career-high five triples and ranks among International League leaders in slugging percentage (7th, .580) and total bases (10th, 80).

SWAGS ON FIRE: Travis Swaggerty notched his third consecutive multi-hit contest on Sunday afternoon after having just four multi-hit performances through his first 21 games this season. He hit safely in each of his five games played vs. Toledo and led Indians batters with a .563 batting average (9-for-16) for the week. After hitting just .164 (9-for-55) in April, Swaggerty has gone on a tear and is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with a 1.022 OPS in nine May games.

GOING STREAKING: The Indians own two of the three longest on-base streaks in the International League this season, all of which are still active. Canaan Smith-Njigba (24 games) walked in the first inning on Sunday and Ji-Hwan Bae (20) went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday to extend their respective on-base streaks. Smith-Njigba, Bae and Cal Mitchell (16) all have notched at least a 16-game on-base streak in just 39 team games this season. In all of 2021, Bligh Madris (26), Anthony Alford (25) and Tucupita Marcano (16) were the only Indians batters to reach base safely in 16-plus consecutive games. More details about Smith-Njigba and Bae's active streaks are listed below:

Canaan Smith-Njigba - Smith-Njigba's 24-game on-base streak currently ranks as the longest in the IL this season and the second-longest active streak in Triple-A behind El Paso's Nomar Mazara (30). His streak began with a single on 4/22 vs. Columbus, and since he owns a .245 batting average (19-for-78) with a .404 on-base percentage. During that time, he has taken almost as many walks (21) as strikeouts (24) and now ranks among International League leaders with 24 walks this season. Smith-Njigba's longest career on-base streak came in 2017 with the GCL Yankees East, his first year in professional baseball, when he reached base safely in a GCL-leading 27 consecutive games with a .360 average (31-for-86) from 8/3-9/1.

Ji-Hwan Bae - Bae is currently working a 20-game on-base streak, which trails Smith-Njigba and Durham's Rene Pinto (21) for the third-longest in the IL this season. Since his streak began on 4/27 at Iowa, Bae has hit safely in 15 of his 20 games with a .342 average (25-for-73), .444 on-base percentage and 1.074 OPS. All four of his home runs and 11 of his 13 total extra-base hits this season have come in that time span. He has also struck out just 10 times compared to 15 walks. Bae's longest career on-base streak lasted 25 games from 8/15-9/15/21 with Double-A Altoona, in which he registered a .348 average (31-for-89) with a .459 on-base percentage.

TODAY: The Indians are set to face the Saints for the second time this season this week in a seven-game series at CHS Field. From 4/12-4/17, the Indians went 2-3 for their first series loss of the season. In 17 games at CHS field since 2021 - which was the first season the Indians faced a team in St. Paul since 1960 - Indianapolis is 9-8. Cam Alldred will take the mound today for the Indians vs. Cole Sands.

WELCOME TO THE SPACE CAM: Cam Alldred will make his second career start today and look to extend his team-high 15.0-inning scoreless streak which dates back to 4/20 vs. Columbus. In that span of eight appearances (one start), Alldred is 2-0 with a 1.13 WHIP and .208 average against (11-for-53). The southpaw has been one of Indy's most reliable arms this season, going 2-1 with a 1.33 ERA (3er/20.1ip) and 17 strikeouts in 10 appearances (one start).

THANKS FOR THE NO-NO: On 4/13 at St. Paul, three Indians pitchers - Chase De Jong, Austin Brice and Yerry De Los Santos - iced the Saints offense from start to finish en route to a 5-0 shutout for Indianapolis' 15th no-hitter in franchise history and the first since 2012. De Jong retired the first seven batters he faced before issuing a one-out walk in the third inning. Through 80 pitches, De Jong was relieved by Austin Brice for the eighth and Yerry De Los Santos closed out the feat in the ninth. The Saints threatened to break up the effort with sinking liners in each of the final two frames, but strong defense by Cal Mitchell and Canaan Smith-Njigba saved the no-no. De Los Santos caught Jose Miranda looking for the final out of the game.

THIS DATE IN 1974: Tom Carroll tossed the seventh no-hitter in franchise history on a Friday at Omaha. Both starters went the distance, with Carroll improving to 3-2 on the season after issuing just two walks and striking out five. For Omaha, Dennis Leonard allowed two runs - both driven in by Ed Armbrister - on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts.

