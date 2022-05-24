MARVEL Super Hero™ Nights Coming to Victory Field

May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians will channel their superhuman strengths for five MARVEL Super Hero' Nights beginning in late June through August. Each Super Hero' Night is slated during a Saturday home game, with MARVEL's Defenders of the Diamond' Night leading off the promotional series June 25.

"We strive to provide fun promotions to Indians fans every season, and MARVEL Super Hero' Nights are memorable to fans of all ages," said Randy Lewandowski, Indians President and General Manager.

"Super Hero' Nights are livened with specialty jerseys, giveaways and character appearances, and we can't wait to get this promotional series started on June 25."

Every Super Hero' Night will feature the Indians wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. Additionally, the first 2,500 fans through the gates for the July and August Super Hero' Nights will receive a comic giveaway featuring Indians first baseman Mason Martin.

On Defenders of the Diamond' Night, five Avengers characters will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities .

MARVEL Super Hero' Nights Schedule

Saturday, June 25 - MARVEL's Defenders of the Diamond' Night

Saturday, July 9 - Doctor Strange

Saturday, July 23 - Thanos

Saturday, Aug. 6 - Captain America

Saturday, Aug. 27 - Loki

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the five MARVEL Super Hero'Â¢ Nights here.

Lawn ($12), Reserved ($15), Box ($18), Yuengling Landing ($30) and Elements Financial Club ($85) single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

