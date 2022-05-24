Mud Hounds Rally in 9th, Comeback Falls Short

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens played host to the Nashville Sounds at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday night, where the Sounds won 6-4 in 11 innings. The Mud Hens hosted their first Bark at the Park of the season and made the debut of the Toledo Mud Hounds for 2022.

The Mud Hounds got out to an early lead with a RBI double from Trayce Thompson to go up 1-0 early. The Sounds would put up a run in three separate innings and take a 3-1 lead into the Bottom of the 9th inning. Ryan Lavarnway drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 3-2 game. Then, Josh Lester would reach on an error, allowing the tying run to score. Both teams had a scoreless 10th inning. The Sounds would score three runs in the Top of the 11th to go up 6-3. Lester would hit a RBI double to make it 6-4, and that would be the final score.

Brendan Davis tallied two hits for the Mud Hounds to lead the team for the game. Kody Clemens, Thompson, Dustin Garneau, Lester and Jack Lopez each tallied a hit for the Hounds. Lester led the way with two RBI, while Lavarnway and Thompson each tallied one RBI.

Matt Manning tallied another rehab start on his way back to Detroit. Manning pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run, on two hits, walking two and striking out three batters. Logan Shore would relieve Manning, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing one hit, one walk and two strikeouts. Miguel Diaz followed Shore with 0.2 innings of relief, allowing one run (zero earned) on one hit and one walk. Sam Howard would follow Diaz, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing one hit and two walks, while striking out two batters. Drew Hutchison would be the Hounds' fifth pitcher of the evening. Hutchison went 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Miguel Del Pozo pitched a scoreless 8th inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Derek Law pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in the 9th and 10th. Law allowed one hit while striking out three batters. Luis Castillo would be the eighth and final pitcher of the evening for the Mud Hounds. Castillo took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Castillo falls to 2-1 on the season.

What's Next: The Toledo Mud Hens will play host to the Nashville Sounds for game two of the six game series, for Kids' Educational Day, with a start time of 11:05 am EST. The Mud Hens will look to knot up the series at 1-1.

