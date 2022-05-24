Promo-Packed Homestand Starts Monday, May 30
May 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings are back at the friendly confines of Frontier Field on Monday, May 30 to open a six-game homestand against the Buffalo Bisons!
The week is highlighted by $5 tickets on Monday, 80's night with a t-shirt giveaway on Wednesday, an autograph appearance by Atlanta Braves great Andruw Jones on Thursday night, Women in Sports Night Friday, post-game fireworks on Friday and Saturday and kids run the bases on Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased around-the-clock at www.RedWingsBaseball.com and in-person or over the phone at the Red Wings Ticket Office open Monday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.
MONDAY, MAY 30 - 4:05 FIRST PITCH (2:30 GATES)
ALL TICKETS $5: All 100 and 200-level tickets are just $5 presented by Five Star Bank!
TYLER'S AMAZING BALANCING ACT: As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN and Halftime Shows across the country presented by the Lemonade Stand at Main & Vine.
TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 5,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Team Photo courtesy of All-American Home Care.
Tuesday, May 31 is an off day
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1 - 7:05 FIRST PITCH (6:00 GATES)
80's NIGHT: We celebrate the 80's with a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans courtesy of the Rochester Nissan Dealers.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2 - 7:05 FIRST PITCH (6:00 GATES)
ANDRUW JONES AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Meet Atlanta Braves great Andruw Jones presented by Legacy Financial Planning. He'll be signing autographs from 6-6:40 and again from 7:15-8:00. Autographs will be $5 -- paid at the ballpark the night of the game. One autograph per person.
PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: Enjoy $2 Bud and Bud Lights and live music from Genesee Saw from 6-7 pm at the 10th Inning Bar.
COLLEGE NIGHT: Every Thursday, college students, faculty and staff can purchase a $15 ticket and get $5 free diamond dollars. Diamond Dollars - which can be used at concession stands and the Team Store - can be picked up on the day of the game at the Red Wings Ticket Office with proof of college ID.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3 - 7:05 FIRST PITCH (5:30 GATES)
WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT: Featuring an appearance from Maybelle Blair, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League presented by Dunkin' and Nolan's Rentals. The first 500 fans will receive a baseball card of an AAGPBL player. There will also be a pre-game, on-field softball clinic led by members of the Mercy Softball Team. If your youth team is interested in participating, contact Mike Ewing at [email protected].
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by your Local Toyota Dealers
FOOD DRIVE: Uniting Through Hope will be hosting a food drive at the ballpark to benefit the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. They will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the ballpark.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4 - 7:05 FIRST PITCH (5:30 GATES)
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.
DJ JOHNNY MAMBO: The local DJ will be bringing the beats throughout the night.
FOOD DRIVE: Uniting Through Hope will be hosting a food drive at the ballpark to benefit the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. They will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the ballpark.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5 - 1:05 FIRST PITCH (12:00 GATES)
KIDS RUN THE BASES: Every Sunday kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS DAY: The Wings will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the Catholic Schools of Rochester.
