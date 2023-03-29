Pierrick Dube Notches Three Points in Laval Win

The Manitoba Moose (34-21-5-4) rematched with the Laval Rocket (27-28-7-3) on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 loss against the Rocket on Sunday afternoon.

Laval opened the scoring 4:12 into the contest. Peter Abbandonato sprinted in on an odd man rush and sent the puck to Joel Teasdale, who beat Oskari Salminen with a shot under the arm. The tally was the lone marker of the opening frame. Both sides were granted a single chance on the man advantage through the opening 20 minutes, but were unable to convert. Manitoba was outshot 11-5 and trailed by one.

The Moose tied the contest 4:16 into the middle frame. Tyrel Bauer found Jansen Harkins, who skated into open space and wired his 21stof the season past Kevin Poulin. The Rocket reclaimed the lead a couple minutes later, as Emil Heineman potted the rebound after it ricocheted out of Salminen's pads. The Rocket pushed ahead 3-1 with the second of the period from Heineman, as he beat Salminen with a quick shot from the dot. Manitoba had a quick response to get back within one. Dean Stewart's shot hit the back wall and was picked up and thrown in front by Cole Maier. Tyler Boland was waiting and potted the rebound past the pad of Poulin. Laval struck back with a power play goal from Pierrick Dube, as the puck bounced into the goal off a Moose stick. Manitoba was down 4-2 heading into the second intermission.

The Rocket added another marker in the third with a goal from Teasdale, as he beat Salminen for his second of the contest off the side of the slot. Manitoba fired back less than a minute later. Greg Meireles sent the bouncing puck to the front of the net, where Parker Ford batted it out of the air for his first professional goal. The Moose emptied the net with time dwindling. Laval took advantage and posted a tally off the stick of Jan Mysak. Salminen was hit with the loss and ended with 26 stops, while Poulin picked up the win and made 22 saves.

Quotable

Moose Forward Tyler Boland (Click for full interview)

"This is the time of year that you want to ramping up your game and not sizzling out. I'm sure there are plays in the game that we'd like to have back obviously. When you give up six goals, even though on was an empty netter. We have to start playing some desperate hockey. We had some flashes out there and a couple good shifts in a row, but we have to do it for a full sixty minutes."

Statbook

Leon Gawanke appeared in his 200th AHL contest

Parker Ford made his AHL debut and scored his first professional goal

Jansen Harkins scored his team-leading 21st of the season in the loss

Dominic Toninato has tallied four points (1G, 3A) his past three contests

Toninato matched his career-high with his 29th point (17G, 12A)

What's Next?

The Moose host the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, March 30. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT for the second Spring Break Staycation Game, featuring a drink coozie giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

