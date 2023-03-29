Griffins Sign Ryan Bednard to PTO

Goaltender Ryan Bednard with the Syracuse Crunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed goaltender Ryan Bednard to a professional tryout.

Bednard has competed in one AHL game this season with the Belleville Senators, totaling 28 saves in a 4-3 overtime defeat. The 25-year-old has also seen action in 24 ECHL contests this season between Greenville and Wheeling and amassed a combined 13-8-1 ledger to go along with a 2.69 goals against average. Bednard was the 206th overall pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to turning pro, the Macomb, Mich., native spent three campaigns at Bowling Green State University from 2016-19. In 68 NCAA appearances, Bednard notched a 39-19-8 record and a 2.06 GAA. In 2018-19, Bednard ranked sixth in the NCAA with a 1.77 GAA and his 20 wins tied for ninth.

