Series Preview: March 29 & 31 vs. Calgary

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Calgary Wranglers, who are first in the Pacific Division, in a two-game road series on Wednesday evening and Friday afternoon. The Knights will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, as well as to recapture some of their offense and finish from the first game of the series.

"For a long time we struggled scoring, so for us to put up seven [in the first game against Coachella] shows the attention to detail in the offensive zone," said forward Gage Quinney.

"We can't be giving up quick goals to them. The responses and stuff, so we'll have to fix that...We have to play our best."

"Any time that you can put seven goals up on one of the best teams in the league, it's pretty good," added forward Brendan Brisson.

The Silver Knights defeated the Wranglers in their last three matchups, a three-game series spanning from February 22-26. The team will look to those three victories as well as their first game against the Firebirds to bolster their game for these matchups against the Wranglers.

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights split their home-and-home series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds. They won Friday's game 7-4 on home ice. Sakari Manninen scored a hat trick, his first in the AHL. Brendan Brisson also scored two goals for the Silver Knights and Gage Quinney recorded four points (2G, 2A), his second four-point night in a row.

The Silver Knights dropped the second of the series to Coachella Valley, 7-3.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Forward Gage Quinney, the team's top-scoring skater, has tallied 11 points (2G, 9A) for the Silver Knights in the team's last five games. Additionally, with his assist on Sakari Manninen's second goal in the Knights' victory over the Firebirds, Quinney earned his 200th career AHL point.

The Wranglers, with 90 points in the standings, have clinched a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. They currently stand first in the Pacific Division.

Calgary forward Matthew Phillips currently leads the AHL in goals, with 32 scored this season. He stands fifth overall among active AHL players in points, with 66.

Calgary goaltender Dustin Wolf holds a .931 save percentage, which leads the AHL. He ranks second overall in the league with a 2.12 GAA.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 52 (23G, 29A)

Gemel Smith: 52 (18G, 34A)

Sheldon Rempal: 50 (21G, 29A)

Sakari Manninen: 34 (10G, 24A)

Lukas Cormier: 34 (10G, 24A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch both Wednesday and Friday's game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

