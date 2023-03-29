Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.29.2023
March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are on a roll right now, picking up points in nine straight games (8-0-0-1) as they get set to host the Henderson Silver Knights for a two-game series at the Scotiabank Saddledome, which kicks off tonight.
It is the final series on home ice for the Wranglers in the regular season and they'll need to bring their A-game against the 'Knights, who've had their number so far this season.
Head-2-Head: CGY- 1 HSK - 5
AWAY: Henderson Silver Knights (24-35-0-5) (53 Pts. - 9th in Pacific)
HOME: Calgary Wranglers (45-15-3-1) (94 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)
PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
February 26, 2023 vs Henderson - HSK W, 2-1
February 23, 2023 vs Henderson - HSK W, 5-2
February 22, 2023 vs Henderson - HSK W/OT, 5-4
HEATING UP: #11 Matthew Phillips
Matthew Phillips is heating up!
Phillips has points in four-straight, with 4g, 3a in that span. He scored twice on Sunday against the Gulls - including the game-winner - moving into first in the AHL goal-scoring race with 32 tallies this season. He currently sits at 99 career AHL goals.
He knows this is going to be a tough test against Henderson to finish up the final homestand of the season.
"It's going to be a challenge," said Phillips. "They seem to beat us almost every time we play them and we're fighting for first place here, so we need to get our rest... those are two big games."
In six games against the Silver Knights this season Phillips has registered four assists.
CGY Player to Watch: #46 Emilio Pettersen
Pettersen has enjoyed playing the Silver Knights this season, with six points (3g, 3a) in six contests. The 23-year-old leads all AHL forwards in plus/minus this season and sits ninth overall in the league with a plus-23 rating.
He has five points (1g,4a) in his last five games heading into action on Wednesday.
