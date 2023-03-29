Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, to Calgary on the Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-3, on the road on Wednesday evening. Sheldon Rempal led the Knights' offense with three points (2G, 3A). Gage Quinney recorded three assists for his fourth multi-point game in a row.

The Wranglers got on the board first just seven minutes into the first period.

But Rempal, assisted by Quinney and Lukas Cormier, was quick to answer back two minutes later to tie the game at one.

Calgary went up 2-1 a little over midway through the period, but once again Rempal responded to make it a 2-2 game at the conclusion of the first period. He was assisted by Quinney and Daniil Miromanov.

Calgary then went on to add two more goals in the second period to give them a two-goal lead heading into the final frame.

Miromanov, assisted by Rempal and Quinney,scored a power-play goal early in the third to bring the Knights back within one. But Calgary tallied their fifth goal of the evening less than a minute later to regain their two-goal lead.

