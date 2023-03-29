Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Brett Seney
March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Brett Seney (SEE-nee) on a one-year, two-way contract that runs through the 2023-24 season ($775,000 salary cap hit).
Seney, 27, made his Blackhawks debut on Jan. 6 against Arizona and has scored one goal in seven games this season. He has also played in 50 contests with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League during the 2022-23 campaign, tying for second on the club in assists (29) and ranking third on the team with 48 points (19G, 29A).
The 5-foot-9, 167-pound forward has registered 14 points (6G, 8A) in 62 career NHL games with the Blackhawks (2022-23), Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-22) and New Jersey Devils (2018-20). He's also compiled 188 points (66G, 122A) in 241 career AHL games.
The native of London, Ontario was originally drafted by New Jersey in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.
