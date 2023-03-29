Detroit Returns Taro Hirose to Griffins

March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday reassigned right wing Taro Hirose to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose made his NHL season debut last night with Detroit against the Penguins, totaling 7:57 of ice time. Hirose has a team-high 54 points (15-39-54) in 64 games with the Griffins this season and his 20 power-play assists are tied for seventh in the AHL. The former Michigan State Spartan has continued to climb the Griffins' all-time assist leaderboard, and with 122 assists he now is tied for sixth in franchise history with Nathan Paetsch. Throughout 187 games with Grand Rapids, the Calgary, Alberta, native has 162 points (40-122-162) and 40 penalty minutes. A year ago, Hirose registered one goal and three helpers in 15 outings with Detroit. The 26-year-old has competed in 58 NHL games throughout parts of five campaigns and has notched 20 points (4-16-20) and 12 penalty minutes. Hirose has spent his entire four-year career within the Red Wings' organization after signing with Detroit as an undrafted free agent out of college in 2019.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.