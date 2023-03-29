Anaheim Ducks Recall Andrej Sustr from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has appeared in 361 career NHL games with Anaheim and Tampa Bay, recording 11-58=69 points with 163 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-7, 217-pound blueliner recorded five assists (0-5=5) with Anaheim in 2021-22. This marks his third stint with Anaheim, including 2021-22 (0-5=5 points in 23 games) and 2018-19 (five appearances).

Acquired by the Ducks with Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round selection in the NHL Draft from Minnesota for John Klingberg, Sustr has combined for 3-11=14 points with a +10 rating in 46 AHL games with San Diego and Iowa. Sustr has earned 1-1=2 points and six PIM in seven games with the Gulls after beginning the season with Iowa, recording 2-10=12 points with a +12 rating and 35 PIM in 39 games. The Plzen, Czechia native has appeared in 130 career AHL games with San Diego, Iowa and Syracuse, collecting 8-28=36 points with a +5 rating and 103 PIM.

