T-Birds Hit Road for Pivotal 3-Game Set in Charlotte

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (33-23-2-5, 73 points) embark on their most pivotal road trip of the season, as they prepare for three games in four nights against the Charlotte Checkers (35-22-3-3, 76 points) on Wednesday (7:00 p.m.), Friday (7:00 p.m.), and Saturday (6:00 p.m.) at Bojangles' Coliseum.

The two clubs have already squared off three times inside the MassMutual Center, with Charlotte taking the season-opener on Nov. 19 by a 4-1 score before Springfield responded with wins of 5-2 and 4-1 on Feb. 26 and March 4 respectively.

Wednesday's matchup marks the first meeting in Charlotte between the T-Birds and Checkers since Springfield completed a three-game sweep of the Atlantic Division Finals on May 28, 2022, with a 5-1 win.

Springfield enters the week sitting just three points back of the Checkers for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Checkers and T-Birds each are still in the running for a top-2 seed in the Atlantic Division, as the clubs try to chase down the Providence Bruins (88 points) and Hershey Bears (85 points) atop the division. Both Providence and Hershey have already clinched their berths in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The T-Birds will look to keep Charlotte's veteran attack off the scoresheet over the week in much the same way the Providence Bruins did so in wins by scores of 3-1 and 5-2 over the past two games. Charlotte defenseman Lucas Carlsson is the only Checker skater to have three points against Springfield thus far in three games this season. Carlsson leads all AHL defensemen with a Charlotte franchise-record 17 goals this year.

Springfield, however, will be getting one of its most important pieces back, as Joel Hofer was returned to Springfield following five starts for the St. Louis Blues that saw the 22-year-old go 3-0-1 with the NHL club. Hofer has allowed just four goals in two starts against the Checkers this season. Hofer still sits fifth in the AHL with 22 wins, fourth in save percentage at .920, and third in minutes played with 2371:28.

T-Birds goalies, as a whole, have a cumulative save percentage of .921 this season, which was bolstered by Garret Sparks' 21-save shutout of Hartford on Saturday, the team's fifth blanking of an opponent this year.

Up front, Martin Frk has continued to pace the T-Birds offensive attack, posting 59 points in 58 games, including 28 goals, tied for sixth-most in the AHL. His 59 points are 11th-best in the league, and Matthew Highmore sits right behind Frk with 57 points in 60 games, good for a tie for 12th in the AHL. They have each been key cogs in Springfield's second-ranked power play, which is operating at a league-best success rate of 26.5% on the road.

