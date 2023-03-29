Bears Take Down Marlies, 3-1

(Toronto, ON) - The Hershey Bears (39-16-5-4) extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-0-2) with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Marlies (40-20-3-2) on Wednesday morning at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead early in the contest when Hendrix Lapierre skated up through the right circle and tucked his 11th of the season through the legs of Joseph Woll at 2:04; Garrett Pilon and Vincent Iorio assisted.

The Bears made it 2-0 when Sam Anas knocked in a back-door tap-in tally from Joe Snively and Connor McMichael at 5:08 for his 11th of the season. For Anas, the goal marked his fourth in his last five games since returning to the lineup from injury; McMichael's assist pushed his season-high point streak to eight games (3g, 5a) since March 11.

Toronto got on the board late in the second period when Logan Shaw beat Hunter Shepard at 17:42.

Anas restored the two-goal advantage with his second of the day at 1:29 of the third. As Woll faced pressure while attempting to play the puck at the side of the net, the goaltender coughed it up to Anas, allowing the forward to put home his 12th of the season into a yawning cage and make it 3-1.

Shots finished 28-22 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 21-for-2 for Hershey; Woll was 25-for-28 for Toronto. The Bears were 0-for-3 on the power play; the Marlies finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears visit the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berk's Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

