Ontario Reign Sign Forward Alex Laferriere to ATO

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Laferriere on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO). Laferriere comes to the Reign after recently completing his junior season in the NCAA at Harvard University.

Laferriere, 21, registered 42 points (21-21=42) in 34 games with the Crimson this season, leading the team in goal scoring and shots on goal (150). Five of his goals were game winners and seven came on the power play. His goal total tied for the ECAC Hockey conference lead (21) and his point total ranked third among the league's skaters.

The Chatham, N.J. native was also named to the 2023 ECAC Hockey Men's All-Tournament Team earlier this month after recording six points (5-1=6) in four tournament contests.

In 69 career NCAA games played during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons in the ECAC, Laferriere accumulated 73 points (35-38=73) and finished with a +26 rating.

Originally drafted by the LA Kings in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Laferriere, who measures 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, also played in parts of three seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL prior to his collegiate career, tallying 95 points (45-50-) in 103 games.

Laferriere is expected to wear No. 28 with Ontario. The Reign are in action Wednesday night when they host the Colorado Eagles at Toyota Arena beginning at 7 p.m.

