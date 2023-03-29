Panthers Recall Mack Guzda, Checkers Recall Evan Fitzpatrick, Sign Josh Davies to ATO

The Panthers announced Wednesday that they have recalled Mack Guzda from Charlotte.

The rookie netminder is 14-8-3 this season with the Checkers, posting a 2.86 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage along the way. Guzda has backed up for stints with the Panthers, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled Evan Fitzpatrick from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. The 25-year-old netminder is 10-3-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 16 games with the Everblades this season. Fitzpatrick, a second-round pick in 2016, has served as a backup for Charlotte this season but has not seen any game action.

Additionally, the Checkers have signed Josh Davies to an amateur tryout.

Davies, 19, was taken by Florida in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and recently completed his third full season in the WHL. The Alberta native recorded 34 points (20g, 14a) in 62 games for the Swift Current Broncos - ranking fifth on the team in goals. Across his junior career, Davies has notched 79 points (42g, 37a) in 149 games - all with Swift Current.

The Panthers are in the midst of a road swing that has them in Toronto tonight, Montreal tomorrow and Columbus on Saturday, while the Checkers are hosting the Thunderbirds tonight, Friday and Saturday to close out the home portion of their regular-season schedule.

