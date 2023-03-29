Blackhawks Assign Hardman to Rockford
March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned forward Mike Hardman to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Hardman, 24, has skated in eight games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He has also appeared in 49 games with Rockford this season, registering 16 points (4G, 12A). The forward has tallied five points (1G, 4A) in 37 career NHL games with Chicago from 2020-23.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7:00 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.
Rockford IceHogs forward Mike Hardman
