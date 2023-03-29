Rangers Assign Forward Adam Sýkora to Wolf Pack, Pack Ink Bryce Mcconnell-Barker to ATO

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Adam Sýkora to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga.

Rangers Assistant General Manager and Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin, meanwhile, announced that the club has agreed to an amateur tryout (ATO) with forward Bryce McConnell-Barker. In addition, the Wolf Pack have loaned forward Cristiano DiGiacinto to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.

Sýkora, 18, appeared in 38 games with HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga this season, scoring 21 points (8 g, 13 a). His 21 points were good for third overall in scoring on the club, while his 13 assists tied him for second in that category.

Over the course of three seasons with HK Nitra, Sýkora appeared in 99 career games and scored 40 points (18 g, 22 a). He has also represented his native Slovakia at the IIHF U18 World Junior Championship, IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, and IIHF Men's World Championship. He scored three points (2 g, 1 a) in six games at the 2022 Men's World Championship and was named a 'Top Three Player' for Team Slovakia at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

The native of Piestany, Slovakia, was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 63rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on July 15th, 2022.

McConnell-Barker, 18, appeared in 68 games with the OHL's Soo Greyhounds this season. He finished the 2022-23 OHL season with 77 points (30 g, 47 a). His 47 assists and 77 points led the Greyhounds, while his 30 goals were second on the club.

Serving as captain of the club, McConnell-Barker was named the OHL's 'Player of the Week' for the week ending January 8th after he recorded eight points (4 g, 4 a) in three contests.

Over the course of two seasons with the Greyhounds, McConnell-Barker has scored 126 points (53 g, 73 a) in 136 games. He was named the club's 'Rookie of the Year' after scoring 49 points (23 g, 26 a) in 68 games during the 2021-22 campaign. Current Wolf Pack Assistant Coach Jamie Tardif served in the same role with the Greyhounds during McConnell-Barker's rookie season.

The native of London, Ontario, was selected by the Rangers in the third round, 97th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 23rd.

DiGiacinto, 27, has appeared in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 12 points (3 g, 9 a). In ten games with the Icemen earlier this season, DiGiacinto scored six points (3 g, 3 a).

In two seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Hamilton, Ontario, has scored 25 points (9 g, 16 a) in 83 games.

The Pack returns to the XL Center tonight for a crucial edition of the 'Battle of Connecticut' against the Bridgeport Islanders. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

