IceHogs Sign Ludwinski to Amateur Tryout

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has signed forward Paul Ludwinski to an amateur tryout.

Ludwinski, 18, registered 34 points (9G, 25A) in 47 games with the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs this season. On Mar. 25, the forward signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks that begins next season and runs through the 2025-26 campaign.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound forward has dressed in 114 games with the Frontenacs from 2021-23, totaling 77 points (25G, 52A). During the 2021-22 campaign, Ludwinski registered career highs in games played (67), goals (16), assists (27) and points (43). In 11 games during the 2022 OHL Playoffs, Ludwinski shared first on the club with seven goals, while his 12 points (7G, 5A) shared fourth best among all Frontenacs' skaters.

Ludwinski was originally selected 39th overall by the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7:00 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.

