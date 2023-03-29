Monsters Battle to Earn 3-2 Overtime Victory Against Amerks

March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 29-27-5-2 and currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Josh Dunne opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the first period assisted by Joona Luoto, but Rochester's Brett Murray responded with a tally at 14:47 tying the game 1-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless middle frame, Mikael Pyyhtia notched his first AHL goal at 1:31 of the third period with helpers from Carson Meyer and Brenden Miller. The Amerks' Jiri Kulich converted on the power play at 12:15 forcing the game into extra time, but Cole Clayton made quick work scoring just 59 seconds into overtime off feeds from David Jiricek and Owen Sillinger securing the Monsters 3-2 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 31 saves for the win, while Rochester's Malcom Subban made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters return home to host the Hershey Bears on Saturday, April 1, with a 6:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 1 1 - 3 ROC 1 0 1 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 0/4 2/3 6 min / 3 inf ROC 33 1/3 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 31 2 16-12-5 ROC Subban L 23 3 17-13-4 Cleveland Record: 29-27-5-2, 5th North Division Rochester Record: 31-25-5-3,4th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.