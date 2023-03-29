Roadrunners Sign Forward Micah Miller

March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and General Manager John Ferguson announced Tuesday that the team has signed forward Micah Miller to a two-year AHL Contract. Miller will join the Roadrunners on their current six-game road trip after the 24-year-old just completed his fifth season at St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

"Micah Miller plays a strong two-way game with speed and conviction," said Roadrunners General Manager John Ferguson. "He made extensive contributions to Brett Larson's top-rated collegiate program at St Cloud State University and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop his game as a Tucson Roadrunner."

Miller appeared in 41 games in his fifth season at St. Cloud State University, totaling five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, as the Huskies made the semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Men's Frozen Four before falling to top-seeded Minnesota. In five seasons at St. Cloud State University, Miller recorded 71 points (29g 42a) across 171 total outings. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native set career highs in goals (10) and total points (19) during the 2021-2022 campaign with a plus-18 while leading the country with four shorthanded goals.

The Roadrunners continue their six-game road trip on Wednesday night by taking on the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena at 7:00 p.m. MST, as they look for their third-straight win to open the trip and fifth victory in their last six contests overall.

