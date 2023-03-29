Three Different Goal Scorers Help P-Bruins to Eighth Straight Victory
March 29, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Three different goal scorers helped the Providence Bruins complete a third period comeback, eventually defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 in a shootout to earn their eighth straight victory. Samuel Asselin, Luke Toporowski, and Fabian Lysell all scored in regulation, before Lysell scored the lone goal in the shootout.
Valtteri Puustinen's one-timer from the right circle zipped inside the far post with 6:40 remaining in the first period, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead.
A shot from the point off the stick of Taylor Fedun was deflected above the crease by Tyler Sikura and across the goal line, extending the Penguins lead to 2-0 with 5:51 to play in the first frame.
Asselin's shot from the left face-off dot whizzed through the goaltender's legs, cutting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lead to 2-1 with 5:26 left in the first period. JD Greenway and Jack Ahcan were credited with assists on the tally.
Toporowski found a rebound off his own shot from the slot, putting it past the sprawling goaltender from just outside the right post 4:51 into the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Georgii Merkulov and Justin Brazeau received assists on the goal.
Ty Smith's shot from the point deflected off Puustinen in between the circles and trickled across the goal line, giving the Penguins a 3-2 lead with 14:17 left in the third period.
Lysell collected a Shane Bowers feed as he entered the zone on the right wing, toe-dragged through a defender at the right circle, and backhanded a shot that snuck inside the near post, tying the game at 3-3 with 10:55 remaining in the third period.
Lysell scored the only goal in the shootout.
Stats
Merkulov has points in seven straight games with nine total in that span.
Toporowski has goals in two straight games.
Lysell has four points in his last two games.
Asselin has goals in back-to-back games.
Providence has won eleven games this season when trailing after two periods.
Bussi stopped 21 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 0-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel to Hartford to face the Wolf Pack on Friday, March 31 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
