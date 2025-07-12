Sports stats

MLS Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls: Full Match Highlights

July 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central