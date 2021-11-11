Penguins Silenced by Americans in 5-1 Loss

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell to the Rochester Americans, 5-1, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (5-5-0-1) produced a season-high 42 shots on goal, but were shut down by Rochester goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

The Penguins came out strong right from the start, but the Americans were awarded a penalty shot during an early Wilkes-Barre/Scranton power play. Mark Jankowski converted on the penalty shot, making the score 1-0.

Jack Quinn found the back of the net at 6:08 on Rochester's second man advantage of the night. Less than two minutes later, Ryan MacInnis lengthened the lead to 3-0.

The constant offensive-zone pressure paid off for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton halfway through the middle frame. Sam Poulin got the Penguins on the board after adamantly stuffing the puck behind Luukkonen. However, the Americans responded with 1:25 left in the period, as Matěj Pekař made it 4-1 going into the second intermission.

The Americans sealed their victory by adding one more power-play goal from Brett Murray midway through the third period.

Filip Lindberg finished the night with 27 saves for the Penguins. Luukkonen turned away 41 bids to secure the win.

