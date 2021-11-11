Moose Earn Overtime Win at Milwaukee

November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-4-1-0) continued their road swing with a Wednesday rematch against their Central Division foes, the Milwaukee Admirals (3-5-1-0).

Manitoba started the scoring in the evening tilt. The Moose were given an early power play chance and David Gustafsson made the Admirals pay with his third of the season. Ville Heinola sent the puck to Austin Poganksi who fired the disc on net. Gustafsson got a piece in front and gave Manitoba a 1-0 lead at 1:36. Manitoba fell into penalty trouble with under five to play, but the penalty kill was stellar and turned aside every Admirals attempt for the full four minutes. The horn sounded with the Moose up 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and leading in shots 11-3.

The Admirals pushed back at the start of the second and tied the game with a power play goal of their own. Cole Smith tipped the puck past Berdin to even up the game 1-1 at 2:36. Milwaukee kept the pressure on and found the go-ahead goal off the stick of Cole Smith at the 10:26 mark of the middle frame. The home side continued to press and found twine once again. Egor Afanasyev was the scorer this time and gave the Admirals a 3-1 lead at 11:50. Manitoba needed a spark and it came in form of Jeff Malott. With the Moose on the man advantage, Malott drove the net and found some open space. The forward used a deft touch and tucked the puck past Connor Ingram to pull the Moose within one at 16:50. After 40 minutes of play, the Moose were trailing 3-2 while outshooting Milwaukee 34-12.

The Moose went looking for offence in the third and found it early off the stick of Leon Gawanke. With Manitoba on the man advantage, Gawanke took the pass, walked in, and wired it past Ingram to tie the game 3-3 at 2:45 of the final frame. It was the third power play goal of the game for the Moose. Despite outshooting the Admirals 22-3 in the third, the game needed overtime.

In the extra frame, the Moose finally broke through for the winner on their 60th shot of the night. Gawanke walked into open space and blasted the puck past Ingram for the 4-3 overtime win at 4:21. Final shots on goal saw the Moose set a franchise record and finish ahead by a 60-16 count.

Statbook

The Moose recorded 30 or more shots for the ninth consecutive game

Leon Gawanke led the way with a career-high 11 shots on goal

Jeff Malott has goals in two straight games

Manitoba went 4/6 on the man advantage

Six Moose skaters (Gawanke, Heinola, Polei, Gustafsson, Poganski and Suess) recorded five or more shots on net

Quotable

Moose Defenseman Leon Gawanke (Click Here for Full Interview)

ï»¿"We have a great group of guys. We're really close. We have a great group of leaders. All four of our lines are rolling. Everyone is doing their jobs. It has been really fun this year and I hope that it keeps going."

What's Next?

The Moose continue the road swing when they face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on CJOB.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.

