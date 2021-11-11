Rees Rejoins Wolves

GLENVIEW ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have received center Jamieson Rees on loan from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.

The 20-year-old Rees spent all of last season with the Wolves and produced eight goals and six assists in 29 games during his first year as a professional. Rees appeared in three preseason games for the Hurricanes this season, then moved to their injured non-roster list on Oct. 11.

The Hamilton, Ontario, native was selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He piled up 33 goals, 80 assists and 99 penalty minutes in 122 games for the Sarnia Sting (OHL) from 2017-20. He was slated to play for Sarnia last year, but the OHL did not compete due to COVID-19 and that allowed Rees the chance to play for the Wolves a year earlier than the norm.

Rees and the Central Division-leading Wolves head to Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To get tickets for Military Appreciation Weekend or Papa John's Family Sunday, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

