Rees Rejoins Wolves
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have received center Jamieson Rees on loan from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes.
The 20-year-old Rees spent all of last season with the Wolves and produced eight goals and six assists in 29 games during his first year as a professional. Rees appeared in three preseason games for the Hurricanes this season, then moved to their injured non-roster list on Oct. 11.
The Hamilton, Ontario, native was selected by Carolina in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He piled up 33 goals, 80 assists and 99 penalty minutes in 122 games for the Sarnia Sting (OHL) from 2017-20. He was slated to play for Sarnia last year, but the OHL did not compete due to COVID-19 and that allowed Rees the chance to play for the Wolves a year earlier than the norm.
Rees and the Central Division-leading Wolves head to Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday before hosting the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. To get tickets for Military Appreciation Weekend or Papa John's Family Sunday, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2021
- Rees Rejoins Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Condors Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Reassign Desrosiers - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Recall Brassard from Loan; Wall, Taylor Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rockford IceHogs Assign Cliff Watson to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Recall D-Man Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- Silver Knights Fall to Gulls, 6-3 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Gulls Pepper Henderson Early in 6-3 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Pelletier Powers Heat to Eighth-Straight Win - Stockton Heat
- Connolly Nets Three-Point Night; IceHogs Earn Standings Point in OT Setback to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Rally on IceHogs, Win 4-3 in Overtime - Iowa Wild
- Ingram Impressive in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Earn Overtime Win at Milwaukee - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Rees Rejoins Wolves
- Harper Joins Wolves
- Wolves Insider: Meet Chicago's Red-Hot Blueliner
- Defensemen Drive Wolves to Victory
- Wolves' Five-Game Winning Streak Ends