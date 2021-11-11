Silver Knights Fall to Gulls, 6-3

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Diego Gulls, 6-3, on Wednesday at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The San Diego Gulls opened the scoring early into the contest with a goal from Axel Andersson. They quickly added two more goals to the tally, from Brayden Tracey and Danny O'Regan. With less than a minute left in the first period, Jacob Perreault brought the score to 4-0 for San Diego. Jermaine Loewen put the Silver Knights on the board with a goal at 8:33 in the second period. Maxim Marushev quickly collected a second for HSK. Vinni Lettieri notched one in at the end of the second, giving the Gulls their fifth marker of the night. Ben Jones found the back of the net early in the third period, but it wasn't enough to shift momentum. Lettieri answered with his second goal of the night, closing the game, 6-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Stockton Heat in back-to-back games on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. PT and Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. PT at Stockton Arena. Watch on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

