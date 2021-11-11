Abbotsford Canucks vs San Jose Barracuda Preview

TV: AHLtv

Radio: MixLR app on abbotsford.canucks.com and Abby Canucks app (through the Vancouver Canucks app)

MATCH-UP INFO

Friday marks the first of eight meetings between the Canucks and Barracuda this season: Nov. 12 (home), Nov. 14 (home), Dec. 4 (home), Dec. 5 (home), Dec. 11 (road), Dec. 12 (road), Mar. 24 (road) and Apr. 15 (road).

This will be the first ever meeting between the Canucks and Barracuda.

QUICK NUMBERS

Sheldon Rempal is tied for the team lead with with eight points (1-7-8) through nine games and leads the Canucks in assists with seven.

Sheldon Dries is tied for the team lead with eight points (5-3-8) through nine games and leads the Canucks with five goals this season.

18-year-old rookie, Danila Klimovich, has three points (2-2-4) in nine games this season.

Cameron Schilling leads Canucks' defencemen with five points (1-4-5) in six games this season.

Arturs Silovs has registered a 2.22 goals against average with a .924 save percentage, one shutout and two victories through his first four starts of the season.

LAST GAME PLAYED - NOV. 6/21: ABB 1 vs STK 2

The Abbotsford Canucks came up short for the second consecutive night against the Stockton Heat, losing 2-1...Sheldon Rempal got Abbotsford on the board early, scoring his first goal of the season at the 5:15 mark in the first period...Jack Rathbone and Sheldon Dries assisted on the play...Rempal led the team in shots (4)...Arturs Silovs made his fourth start with the Canucks... Silovs made 19 saves on 21 shots.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Travis Hamonic loaned to Abbotsford Canucks, Nov. 10

Jack Rathbone recalled by Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 10

Nic Petan Loaned to Abbotsford Canucks, Nov. 7

Jack Rathbone loaned to Abbotsford Canucks, Nov. 1

Travis Hamonic recalled to Vancouver Canucks, Nov. 1

RIGHT THE SHIP

The Abbotsford Canucks have hit a rough patch in their inaugural season in the AHL, registering just one point in their previous four games and failing to get into the win column since Oct. 24. The Canucks are clearly not firing on all cylinders but despite not getting the result they wanted, the last four games have been close. Three of the last four games have been decided by a single goal and the Canucks have held the opposition to three goals or less in each of their last three games.

Additionally, Abbotsford has had a very difficult start to their schedule this season. Six of Abby's nine games have been against the Ontario Reign and Stockton Heat, who have a combined record of 17-0-1-1. That is an unprecedentedly difficult start to a season, particularly when two of your best offensive weapons have spent the bulk of the season with Vancouver in the NHL.

SHELDON SQUARED

The Abbotsford Canucks currently have a pair of players averaging nearly a point per game so far this season and they both have the same name. Sheldon Dries and Sheldon Rempal both have registered eight points in nine games this season. The Sheldons are both tied for the team lead in points scored.

Dries has lit the lamp five times and assisted on two others with the Abby Canucks. His five goals are the 15th highest tally in the league so far this season. Remal got into the goal column this past weekend in Stockton and his seven assists are the 21st highest total in the AHL.

IN THE NIC OF TIME

Scoring has been a challenge for the Abby Canucks during their four-game losing streak. It's hardly a coincidence that those four games were without Nic Petan. Since the Canucks recalled Petan following his two-goal performance against the Henderson Silver Knights on Oct. 24, the Canucks have averaged 1.75 goals per game and failed to tally more than two goals in any single game. Hopefully the addition of Petan to the lineup is the spark the Canucks' offence needs this weekend against San Jose.

SCHILLING THE OPPOSTION

Cameron Schilling has been an offensive force for the Canucks during his six games this season. The veteran defenceman has put up five points (1-4-5) thus far in his first season with Abbotsford. Cameron is a leader on and off the ice for this club, truly is a steadying force on the backend for the Canucks. The 33-year-old blue liner has averaged 0.83 points per game this season, which places him 13th in the league amongst d-men. Schilling has suited up for five different teams in the AHL during his 11-year career but he appears to have found a home with the Abby Canucks.

THREE GOALIES IS BETTER THAN ONE

Michael DiPietro, Arturs Silovs and Spencer Martin have all been phenomenal this season for the Abbotsford Canucks. Goaltending has been a bright spot for the club through their first nine games and all three of these players' consistency in net is something Trent Cull has been very grateful for.

After a slightly slow start to the season for Mikey DiPietro, the 23-year-old came through with his best game of the season on Friday night against the Heat. DiPietro turned aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced and played a very efficient game. Silovs has been great all season for Abby, recording the first shutout in franchise history last month and entering this weekend with a 2.22 goals against average through four starts. Spencer Martin has been limited to just one appearance, but he played well, stopping 33 of the 36 shots he faced against the Reign.

CELEBRATE DIWALI WITH US

The Abbotsford Canucks will be celebrating Diwali Night, presented by Nanak Foods and Sher Atta on Friday, November 12th when they host the San Jose Barracuda at Abbotsford Centre. Diwali Night will highlight a variety of local South Asian cultural elements, artists, and activations throughout the evening. The crew from Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi will be in attendance at Abbotsford Centre. International Bhangra DJ and producer, DJ Heer will be performing pre-game and during intermissions.

Tickets still remain to attend what promises to be a memorable and fun night for fans of all ages. Click here to purchase your tickets for Friday's game and celebrate Diwali with us!

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Sheldon Dries recorded his 50th career goal, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career shutout, Oct. 24 vs Henderson

Justin Bailey recorded his 100th career goal, Oct. 22 vs Henderson

Arturs Silovs recorded his first career win, Oct. 17 at Ontario

Danila Klimovich recorded first career goal, Oct. 16 at Bakersfield

THREE STARS - 2021.22

Silovs - 10 points

Bailey - 10 points

Dries - 10 points

Klimovich - 5 points

Bowey - 5 points

Petan - 5 points

Martin - 5 points

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection

