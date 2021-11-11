Dallas Stars Recall Forward Riley Tufte from Texas; Reassign Defenseman Thomas Harley

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team has recalled forward, Riley Tufte, from the Texas Stars. The team has also reassigned defenseman, Thomas Harley to Texas.

Tufte, 23, has recorded seven points (5-2=7) in 10 AHL games so far in 2021-22. The forward is tied for 15th in the AHL and leads Texas with five goals, while he is tied for second on the team with seven points (5-2=7). Tufte has skated in 99 career regular-season AHL games, all with Texas, and has tallied 31 points (11-20=31).

ï»¿The 6-foot-6, 220-pound native of Coon Rapids, Minn., was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Harley, 20, has skated in four NHL games with Dallas this season, registering five shots on goal, five blocked shots and four hits with an average time on ice per game of 14:11. The defenseman has also recorded one assist (0-1=1) and nine shots on goal in six AHL games played with Texas so far in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Syracuse, N.Y. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

