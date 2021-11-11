Gulls Pepper Henderson Early in 6-3 Victory

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 6-3 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls scored a season-high six goals, notching four in the first period to set a season high, while also setting a team record for most shots in a first period with 24.

Jacob Perreault extended his career-high point streak to a fifth game with his third multi-point contest of the season (1-1=2). Perreault leads the Gulls in goals, assists and points (4-6=10).

Brayden Tracey scored his second goal of the season and added an assist for his first career multi-point game (1-1=2) while extending his career-high point streak to a fifth game (2-4=6).

Axel Andersson earned his first multi-point effort of the season (1-1=2), recording his first goal and assist of the campaign.

Vinni Lettieri recorded a three-point night (2-1=3) for his first multi-goal and multi-point effort of the season.

Danny O'Regan netted his second goal of the season at 11:04 of the first period.

Nikolas Brouillard, Trevor Carrick, Hunter Drew, Bryce Kindopp and Greg Pateryn each earned assists. Brouillard (1-3=4) and Carrick (1-3=4) both stretched their point streaks to a third game with their assist. Pateryn's assist marked his first point as a Gull.

Lukas Dostal made 24 saves in his second victory of the season.

The Gulls will begin a home-and-home series with the Bakersfield Condors Friday, Nov. 12 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Vinni Lettieri

On the secret to the team's first period success:

Just sticking to our structure, doing what we've been practicing a lot. In past games, we've been kind of hesitant, been thinking a little bit too much. Today, we started playing as a team and capitalizing on our chances.

On the progress the team's young forwards have made:

They have great habits. They work really hard in practice. I think everyone has been giving it their all, despite the losses that we have, which is a great sign as a team because it is all about the end of the year. So, if we can just take a step each game and each practice, it will help us a lot down the road.

On the team bouncing back from Henderson's surge:

Like I said, just sticking to our structure. There's a couple times where we strayed away from that and that's when they capitalized on their chances. But like I said before, our coach came in and just said, 'you know what, maybe a little bit less in the lateral plays going up the ice and more of just sticking to north, south game and getting the puck in'." We had a lot of success in the first period doing that and we did that going forward and that's what really helped us seal the deal tonight.

On the importance of having a good start and scoring early:

It definitely helps being ahead to start. It gets the momentum going. If we're not ahead, we've jut got to find it, we've got to claw back and figure out our recipe to win it., With this game tonight, we had a winning recipe and despite giving up a couple of goals there, we did a lot of good things tonight and that's what we need to turn in the right direction.

On the upcoming games against Bakersfield:

We're going to get back after it tomorrow and just keep working on what we didn't do to the best of our ability tonight and then worry about that game when it comes.

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On tonight's first period:

I think the first period was the week that we started building on Monday, to be honest. I liked our practice. We've been growing since the beginning of camp every week and I thought that was our best week of practice, our best pregame skate. Like I said, I'm cranking up the standards, that's carried onto this week and I think our preparation was better and then our start was good. Then after that, when the game starts and you start on the right foot you just need to guide them a little bit. A lot of stuff we worked on worked. So its always fun for a coach when you have results after you tell them what you expect out of them. It's not just the first or the game, it's the process of this week.

On the team's response to Henderson's late pressure:

It's hard to play a perfect 60 (minutes), especially with a young group like that and a group that hasn't been together. I've lived it in the past. I think the thing I'm most impressed is how we stayed calm through this. There was a couple of mistakes here and there that cost us. The game was what it was. I think our guys made some big plays at key moments, which was fun to see, to keep that game under control.

On winning two of their last three games:

Yeah, it's one good victory, but I'm not gonna get too excited about it. It's more the process that I'm happy about, like I said. Still stuff we need to work on, but at least we're getting a little bit of a taste of what we've been talking about. And I'm demanding, I'm not going to deny it. The results are there. So, they kinda checkmate a little bit, because every game we've done more and more of what we're working on. We got success, so now it's tough for them to argue a little bit right now. So let's reset. Let's not get too high, but let's enjoy the hard work we've been going through with the guys all week and since the beginning. Let's see how we do on Friday.

On playing three games in four nights:

Well, I think the timing is right for us, cause it's hard to get some momentum when you just play a couple games a week. We've used that time wisely to prepare. But I think that Wednesday game was a breeze of fresh air to the player and the coaching staff to get working on our game and having a plan for the player to be on the ice during games.

On seeing chemistry from tonight's lineup:

Obviously, a lot of guys come from everywhere. New coaching staff. High standard. And we have a young lineup. We have a lot of young forwards right now, like I said, that are drinking from a fire hose. And I'm demanding on all the details. I think that we were less hesitant. I think more comfortable in our style of play. More on our toes, less on our heels.

