Rockford IceHogs Assign Cliff Watson to Indy

November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have assigned defenseman Cliff Watson to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Watson, 27, skated in four games with the IceHogs this season, including last night vs. Iowa, adding one assist. In two games with the Fuel, he has two assists.

Join the IceHogs as they salute the men and women of our Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves on Military Appreciation Night! Active and veteran members of the military receive a FREE ticket with valid military ID at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Fans can also enjoy the first $2 Bud Light Friday of the season featuring $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.