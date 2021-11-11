Late Goals Lifts Utica over Syracuse in Veteran's Day Tilt

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets played host to the Syracuse Crunch tonight in the third game of the 2021-22 Galaxy Cup series, a special Military Appreciation Veterans Day game that would end in a 3-1 result in favor of the home squad. The Comets remain undefeated with a perfect 8-0 record to start the season.

The Crunch would come into the first period firing on offense after a loss in their previous game, putting 13 shots on Comets' goaltender Nico Daws within the first eight minutes of the game. They finished the period leading the shots on goal column 19-7, but still tied in the goal column 0-0.

Syracuse would score first in the second period, Gabriel Fortier netting his second goal of the season on a backhanded pass through the slot from Otto Somppi, but their lead would not last long as AJ Greer scored his first of the year less than a minute later to knot the game at one and send us to the second intermission with a tie.

The third period was scoreless until late, the captain Ryan Schmelzer working a penalty shot at 14:42 but not able to beat Crunch goalie Amir Miftakhov to the blocker side. The Comets didn't need much time after the failed attempt though to take the lead for good, Fabian Zetterlund scoring on a chance from just outside the crease, and AJ Greer adding some insurance two minutes later with his second goal of the afternoon.

The Comets will be back in action on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM in Laval as they battle the Rocket for the second time this season. The following afternoon at 3:00 PM, the team heads to Belleville to play the Senators in their first matchup against one another this season. They will step onto the ice in Rochester on Wednesday afternoon before coming back to the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, November 19th against the Charlotte Checkers. For ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

