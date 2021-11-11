Ads to Host Annual Charity Game December 17

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will hold its annual Charity Game on Friday, December 17th when they take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices, selling $16 tickets for just $5 and $22 seats for only $8. Then the team will donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular priced seats, to Children's Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at Panther Arena, the team stands to give over $27,000 to Children's.

This is the 15th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $425,000 in that time for local charities like Children's, the MACC Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

