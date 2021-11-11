Ads to Host Annual Charity Game December 17
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will hold its annual Charity Game on Friday, December 17th when they take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
The Admirals will drastically reduce the ticket prices, selling $16 tickets for just $5 and $22 seats for only $8. Then the team will donate $3 from the discounted tickets, as well as all regular priced seats, to Children's Wisconsin. With a capacity of over 9,000 people at Panther Arena, the team stands to give over $27,000 to Children's.
This is the 15th season that the Admirals have held a charity game, raising over $425,000 in that time for local charities like Children's, the MACC Fund, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.
Fans can order tickets for the Charity Game, or any Admirals game, by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at milwaukeeadmirals.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
