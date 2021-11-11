Ingram Impressive in OT Loss

November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Admirals goalie Connor Ingram set an team AHL record with 56 saves to help the Admirals earn a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

Ingram turned aside 10 shots in the first period, 21 in both the second and third, and then three in overtime. It was the most saves by an Ads goalie since Mark Dekanich made 48 in a 4-3 shoot-out loss to San Antonio on November 19, 2010.

Manitoba picked up the lone tally of the first period courtesy of a power-play goal from David Gustafsson just 1:36 into the game. That goal snapped a streak of 23 consecutive opponent power-plays that the Ads had killed off.

Ads Captain Cole Schneider tied the score when his deflection of a Marc Del Gaizo shot went through the legs of Manitoba goalie Mikhail Berdin at the 2:36 mark of the second period. It was his team-leading sixth goal of the season extended his point streak to four games (4g-2a).

Cole Smith earned his third goal in his past four games to give the Ads a 2-1 advantage with a shot over Berdin's left shoulder and then Egor Afanasyev pushed the lead to two with 8:10 to play in the second when he corralled the rebound of a Cody Glass for his second of the season.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee it was all Manitoba from their on out. The Moose got within one at 3-2 with 3:10 to play in the second on a goal by Jeff Malott and then Leon Gawanke leveled the score at two at the 2:45 mark of the third period.

The score would stay knotted at three, thanks in large part to Ingram's play in net for the Ads, until there were just 38.6 seconds left in overtime when Gawanke scored his second goal of the game with a wrist shot from between the wheels.

Overall, the 60 shots by the Moose were eight shy of the team record for shots against in Admirals history (both IHL and AHL) of 68 which was set way back on April 9, 1978 against the Saginaw Gears.

The Admirals now hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning Saturday night in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild. The Ads aren't back at Panther Arena until Wednesday, November 24th when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.