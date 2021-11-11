Wolf Pack Recall Brassard from Loan; Wall, Taylor Assigned to ECHL Jacksonville
November 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced three roster moves on Wednesday morning. The club has recalled goaltender François Brassard from loan from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, while also loaning defenseman Jeff Taylor to the Icemen. In addition, the New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Tyler Wall from AHL Hartford to ECHL Jacksonville.
Brassard, 27, is 1-1-1 in three appearances with the Icemen this season. He has yet to make his debut in the AHL. In 32 career ECHL games, Brassard in 12-15-3 with a .901 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average. Signed by the Wolf Pack to a one-year AHL contract on September 22nd, Brassard was a sixth-round pick (166th) by the Ottawa Senators in 2012.
Taylor, 27, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season. He skated in four games with the Icemen in 2020-21, scoring one assist.
Wall, meanwhile, has also skated in one game with the Wolf Pack this season. He collected his first win of the campaign on November 6th, making 27 saves in a 4-3 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, November 17th, when they host the Islanders. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
