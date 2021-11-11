Moose Reassign Desrosiers

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Philippe Desrosiers to the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.

Desrosiers, 26, made his Moose debut this past Saturday against the Chicago Wolves. The netminder allowed one goal and finished with 22 saves for his first career victory with Manitoba. He owns a 1.00 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage in the AHL this season.

Desrosiers has also suited up in two games for the Lions this season and has a record of 1-1-0 to go along with a goals-against average of 1.01 and a .964 save percentage.

Desrosiers spent the 2020-21 season on the Florida Panthers' taxi squad after appearing in 29 AHL games with Springfield in 2019-20. He ranked 12th in the AHL in save percentage (.916) and eighth in shots faced (1,037). A second-round pick by the Dallas Stars in the 2013 NHL Draft, Desrosiers has appeared in 72 AHL games over his six professional seasons with Springfield and Texas, going 33-28-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.

Philippe Desrosiers

Goaltender

Born Aug. 16, 1995 -- Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 204 -- Shoots R

